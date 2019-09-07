THE daughter of a man who died from a brain tumour will take on the Great North Run in his memory.

Hannah Virden, 27, will take part in the race on Sunday (September 8) in Newcastle, in memory of her dad, David.

David, was diagnosed with a grade 4 secondary brain tumour in November 2018 and lost his battle with cancer 6 months after the diagnosis in May, aged 57.

She will be joined on the challenge by her fiancé, Andrew McIntyre, 29.

Hannah said: “Andrew and I are due to get married in August 2020 and we were really hoping dad could hold on for that. But in the end, there was nothing they could do.

“My dad is my motivation for taking on this epic challenge.”

Hannah, from Harrogate, said she was also inspired to raise money for Brain Tumour Research due to the fact that “brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer,” as she feels “deaths could be prevented with more funding.”

Brain Tumour Research is the only national charity in the UK dedicated to raising funds for scientific research into brain tumours.

Hannah has previously completed the eight-mile Yorkshire Warrior obstacle race but has never attempted a half marathon. She and Andrew will be among thousands taking part in the Great North Run on September 8.

Matthew Price, community fundraising manager for the North, said: “Hannah is brilliant for signing up for this iconic event in memory of her dad. To take on a challenge like this, while grieving, is truly inspiring.”

To donate to Hannah and Andrew’s JustGiving page click here.