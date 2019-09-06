THE Pocklington Canal Amenity Society celebrates its 50th year with a Boat Rally Weekend this month.

It will take place at Melbourne Village Moorings on September 14 and 15 between 10am and 4pm.

There will be stalls, activities for children, wildlife walks, lovely food and lots of canal boats.

Tim Charlson, of the Pocklington Canal Amenity Society, said: “We celebrate the founding of our society by local people in 1969, concerned by the possibility of the closure and infilling of this beautiful rural canal.

“The society continues to raise many thousands to repair and restore the waterway.”

For information about booking a mooring for the event weekend (£10 per boat) call Debbie on 07761 963565 or email dejaysmith@btinternet.com

The Pocklington Canal Amenity Society started restoration of the East Yorkshire waterway in 1970.

Last year was the bicentenary year of the opening of the canal, which is nine-and-a-half miles long and has nine locks.

It stretches from the River Derwent at East Cottingwith to Canal Head, near Pocklington.