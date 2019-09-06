ENTHUSIASTS for brass band music are being urged to snap up their tickets for a concert in a village near York in aid of the NSPCC.
The musical evening will be held on September 14 at the Reading Rooms in Dunnington, with the main attraction being the renowned Shepherd Group Concert Brass Band who have kindly donated their time for free.
The Shepherd Group Concert Band is made up of 30 brass musicians, comprising both children and adults. The band performs in concerts and competitions all over Yorkshire conducted by Mike Pratt.
Mike said: “The band greatly enjoys getting the opportunity to perform at charity concerts. It’s a real privilege knowing you are working on behalf of an organisation such as the NSPCC – we have a great set of music prepared and I know it will be a great evening for everyone.”
Kay Federico, chair of Dunnington NSPCC Volunteer Fundraising Committee, which is organising the event, added: “I would urge everyone to snap up a ticket for what promises to be an enjoyable musical evening for all whilst raising funds for children who need our help and support.”
The concert will start at 7pm. Tickets are £8 and are available from Dunnington Newsagent, or Jean Sutcliffe on 01904 488069.