JEWELLERY shop premises in York city centre are to go on the market next week, following the owner's retirement.

R A Braithwaite in Goodramgate is to close after trading for 72 years.

Its owners, Frank and Dianne Wood, who plan to move their business solely online via their existing online platform, say they had considered renting out the property but decided to make a clean break.

"It is to go on the market next Tuesday, with a board up outside the shop on Wednesday," said Mr Wood.

The business was formed in 1946 when Reginald Arthur Braithwaite, ‘demobbed’ from the RAF after the Second World War, started out by renting a small shop in Gillygate.

He draped his wife’s black silk petticoat in the window, displaying some of her jewellery and attracted a jewellery, watch and clock repair service.

The business later moved to Goodramgate.

Mr Wood has thanked clients and customers for their 'continuous and loyal support over the last 72 years.'

The former chairman of York Retail Forum has said previously he would continue as a director of York BID (Business Improvement District), as chairman of the Institute of Registered Valuers, which maintains the standards of jewellery valuations, and as a committee member of the National Association of Jewellers.