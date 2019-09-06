A LAP dancing club in York has had its licence renewed.

Black Orchid in Toft Green applied to City of York Council’s Gambling, Licensing and Regulatory Committee for its licence to be renewed, and a decision meeting was held on Wednesday.

The request called for the opening hours to include early opening and later closure on York Racecourse race days - from 6pm rather than the usual 9pm and open until 4.30am rather than 3.30am.

A licensing officer said there had been no issues with the suitability of the applicant.

No objections to the licence or complaints about the premises had been received by the authority, the officer added.

The licence was renewed through a unanimous vote.