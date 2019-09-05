A MAN suffered cuts after he was allegedly assaulted on a balcony in York.

The incident happened in Walmgate on Friday, August 30.

North Yorkshire Police said that a man assaulted another man at around 11pm.

The victim suffered cuts to his face was taken to hospital. He was discharged following treatment.

The force said: “We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“In particular we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Rachel Simpson.

You can also email Rachel.Simpson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk