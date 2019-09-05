PEOPLE from across York will come together tomorrow to remember those who have died by suicide.

City of York Council and the city’s suicide prevention partnership are inviting people to reflect on loved ones they have lost, ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day next Wednesday.

Central Methodist Church in St Saviourgate will host the service of reflection, which will begin at 1pm and is open to anyone who has been bereaved or affected.

Cllr Carol Runciman, executive member for health, said: “Suicide impacts the lives of many friends, families and communities. This service of reflection is open to everyone and will bring people together to remember those lost to suicide.

“This is a very poignant event and emotional support will be on hand for people should they need it on the day or in the future.”

A spokeswoman said if people felt suicidal, or knew someone who was, they should 'T A L K - Tell someone what you are thinking and how you are feeling, Ask for their help, or seek help, Listen to their advice or advice from others and Know who to call in a crisis and keep the number with you at all times,' adding people could phone the Samaritans on 116 123.