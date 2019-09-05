A STAR from a renowned TV baking competition is coming to a York shop to promote her new book.
Kim-Joy, a finalist on last year's Great British Bake Off, will be holding a book signing on Saturday (September 7).
Her new book, titled 'Baking with Kim-Joy: Cute and Creative Bakes to Make You Smile', was released on August 22.
It includes her own recipes on various different bakes, including desserts such as a 'Woodland Cake' and a 'Cat Paradise Cake'.
The signing is at the Travelling Man on Goodramgate, from 1pm on Saturday.