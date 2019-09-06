THREE people released from custody by North Yorkshire Police last year subsequently took their own lives, a report has revealed.

The latest report by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) shows that four people died between April 2018 and March 2019 following contact with the force.

Three of the cases were recorded as suicide, while one was classified by the report as “other”, meaning the death did not fall under the categories of road traffic accident, fatal shooting, death following police custody or suicide following police custody.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that the case involved someone who was stopped by police and died shortly afterwards.

Maria Taylor, head of professional standards at North Yorkshire Police, said: “A very robust system is in place for recording and reporting deaths following contact with the police, and all such incidents are thoroughly investigated.

“All deaths following police contact have a tragic and lifelong impact on the family and friends of those who have died, as well as the police officers and staff involved.”

The number of deaths following police contact in North Yorkshire last year was down on the previous year.

Between 2017 and 2018, the IPCC said five people died following contact with North Yorkshire Police. These included one death following police custody, two suicides after being released from police custody and two deaths defined as 'other'.

Nationally, the last year saw the highest number of fatalities in a decade from road traffic accidents following police activity, such as a pursuit, and the third-highest figure for fatal police shootings in the UK since 2008-09.

Meanwhile, deaths following police custody fell to 16 last year following a 10-year high the year before.

There were also 63 apparent suicides following police custody – including 21 people who had been detained on suspicion of sexual offences and 16 who were detained over violence-related crimes.

There were three fatal shootings, two involving West Midlands Police and one involving the Metropolitan Police Service.