MISSING rolls of honour for a village’s sons who died in the First and Second World Wars have been found and restored by residents in Poppleton, near York.

Villager Julian Crabb, who took charge of the restoration scheme, said two rolls were discovered in a shed near All Saints Church in the village, and a third in a clear-out of the vestry of another church, St Everilda’s.

He said a search had been launched for the missing rolls when he and other residents were assembling material for a book, ‘Poppleton Sons of the Great War Remembered’, published in May last year.

The first roll, containing 20 names of men who died in the war, was found in good condition by the vicar, the Reverend Jeremy Sylvester, in a clear out of the vestry at St Everilda’s Church and is now in the vestry at All Saints, which could accommodate wall hangings better.

He said the others were found by the treasurer of the two churches, Don Wilson, and they recorded the names of all men on active service who enlisted at Poppleton.

While the first recorded 116 names from the First World War, the second recorded not only the same names but also 72 men who enlisted in the Second World War, plus five women.

“The first of the two rolls was in good condition whereas the glass of the second was cracked and the paper beneath water stained,” he said.

“The wooden frame was also a little cheap looking.

“After initial expert inspection the two rolls were restored at West Yorkshire Archive Service at Wakefield.

“When the backing boards were removed two additional documents were found, one in each and the information identical to that behind the glass of each; a sort of copy.

“The intention is to preserve the additional paper documents in conditions of controlled temperature and humidity at Explore York with copies made for the churches and Poppleton History Society.

“After successful conservation cleaning both rolls were reframed, the first using the original wood but the second in a new frame to match and new glass.”