THE Brexit Party has announced its prospective parliamentary candidate for the York Outer constituency.

Parliament will vote this Monday on whether Britain should go to the polls in a snap election over the situation surrounding Brexit.

Nicholas Szkiler, a local entrepreneur, has lived and worked in North Yorkshire for almost 30 years. He will contest the constituency in the next general election, standing against the current incumbent, Conservative MP Julian Sturdy.

He said: “I believe a person’s word should be their bond, privately, in the workplace and certainly in politics. I joined a party who value truth, integrity and are absolutely committed to delivering a true Brexit – not a Brexit in name only, leaving us constrained by an EU.”

However, the leader of the party, Nigel Farage, announced yesterday that some Brexit Party candidates may step-aside if any election was called, and work with the Conservatives to deliver Brexit by October 31.