TWO hundred new police officers are to be recruited to fight crime in York and North Yorkshire.

The boost is part of the national campaign to recruit 20,000 new officers, which launches today, and Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, is urging people to sign up and “be a force for all”.

Mrs Mulligan says the recruitment over the next three years should mean an additional 200 police officers will be working across North Yorkshire and York.

She wants to ensure it happens by encouraging anyone interested to find out more about what being a police officer involves so they can apply to join when the force begins recruitment later this month.

She said: “This is a huge moment for policing across the country, including here in North Yorkshire, and it will mean more visible policing for our communities in the years ahead – something which I know is one of the priorities of residents and businesses here.

“We are already investing in more police officers to ensure everyone is as safe as possible and feels as safe as possible and it’s hard to underestimate the impact an additional 200 officers will have. The Prime Minister is right to prioritise this, and I welcome his commitment.

“The launch of the new City Task Force in York and the continued investment in our Rural Task Force shows how we are already making a difference in the fight against crime, but this government investment will allow us to do more, be seen more and get more criminals off our streets.

“To get our fair share of officers, we need people to come forward to apply to join North Yorkshire Police. Being a police officer is a demanding role but a vital one for our community and I hope anyone interested takes this opportunity to find out more and apply.”

Meanwhile, Jon Foster has been announced as the new Deputy Chief Fire Officer of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Mr Foster has worked in a wide range of roles across the service, before becoming Interim Deputy Chief Fire Officer last October. Mrs Mulligan added that he will provide “needed stability in a time of uncertainty”.