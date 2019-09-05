YORK has been named the top city in the UK for independent fresh food shops.
According to research, York has the highest number of bakeries, butchers, fishmongers, greengrocers and markets per person of any city in the country.
The study, by company Leisure, says shops selling local produce and fresh food mean customers can avoid supermarket chains when completing their weekly shop.
York took first place - with 47 bakeries, 24 butchers, three fishmongers, 15 greengrocers and three markets.
It was followed in second place by Brighton, Manchester, Glasgow and Chester.
The survey says: "If you’re keen to avoid supermarket chains then you’re likely to visit your local market or high street to complete your weekly food shop." We’ve looked at the UK cities that have the highest number of butchers, bakeries, greengrocers, fishmongers and farmers markets to see which city is the best for fresh food per capita."
It ranked cities by the number of fresh food retailers.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment