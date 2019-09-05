ANGRY relatives have hit out at the church in a North Yorkshire town after gravestones were deliberately toppled because of safety fears.

At Easingwold’s St John the Baptist and All Saints’ church, 55 gravestones have been 'laid down' by the church due to the possible risk of them falling and injuring someone, particularly small children.

But family and friends of those buried in the churchyard have said it was done without any warning, consultation or consideration of their feelings.

June Hanson, who has lived in Easingwold all her life, said her mother is buried in the churchyard.

She said: “My mother’s gravestone was among those that were pushed over.

“They don’t understand the hurt they have caused to the families with their actions, it is beyond belief.”

Reverend Margaret Young, the Vicar of Easingwold said she wants to reassure those affected that they can get in touch with her.

She said: “We deeply regret any distress to local people and especially to the families of those buried in the churchyard.

“We had become concerned to ensure the safety of the memorial headstones after some recent extreme weather; a number were unstable or could have easily been knocked over by small children and we have acted to ensure they pose no risk.

"A York memorial masons, J W Myers, have suggested that they will attempt to restore as many of the gravestones as they can, free of charge.

“We are now seeking to liaise with families to ensure that a suitable programme of restoration is carried out as soon as possible.

"Anyone is welcome to contact me on 01347 821394 or vicar@easingwoldraskelfanglican.org”