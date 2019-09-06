A CHARITABLE organisation will give a North Yorkshire town centre a splash of colour ahead of a global cycling tournament.

Harrogate will host the UCI Road World Cycling Championships as it comes to Yorkshire later this month.

Over the coming weeks, the team from Harrogate International Festivals, a charitable arts organisation, will be painting streets, hanging lanterns and lighting up landmarks as it prepares to “welcome the world".

Lizzie Brewster, Harrogate International Festivals Development Manager, said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us to showcase our beautiful town.

“We are bringing the colour and excitement of the UCI to Harrogate.”

The colourful installations link with the UCI logo and the renowned colourful striped winner’s jersey, which features the five colours of the Olympic rings.

Lizzie added; “We are really looking forward to playing our part in ensuring that Harrogate shines in the best light possible.”