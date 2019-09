A MAN has admitted taking two sexual pictures of a child.

Garry Fordham also admitted two charges of voyeurism of the same child in York.

The 55-year-old, now of Austhorpe Road, Leeds, changed his plea on the day he was due to stand trial at York Crown Court.

His case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report. He was released on bail on condition he has no unsupervised contact with children and will be sentenced on September 27 at the same court.