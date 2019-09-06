TWO men have appeared before York magistrates charged with blackmailing a visitor to the city.
Scott Berkley, 44, of Fishergate, York, and Peter Anthony Egan, 54, of Trinity Lane, Micklegate, York, are both accused of obtaining money by deception from the alleged victim.
Magistrates sent their cases to York Crown Court, where they will appear on September 30 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Both were released on bail.
Neither was asked to enter a plea because the charge can only be tried by a judge and jury.
They are jointly charged with a 17-year-old from York, who was not before the court.
