A UNIVERSITY student from York has teamed up with a local charity to launch a campaign for mental health support.

Laura Grove, a student at York St John University, has taken part in a summer internship at the charity, York Mind.

Laura, a second year English language and linguistics student, will launch the ‘Mind Your Mates’ campaign on September 10.

Every week until October 10, World Mental Health Day, participants will be provided with an email information pack, which includes first-hand accounts, practical advice on how to spot the signs of mental ill-health, tips for what to say and information on what to do to help someone.

Laura, 22, said: “I’ve struggled with my mental health for the last 10 years, spending the majority of my teenage years in and out of hospital, and as a result I have faced a lot of stigma.

“I am motivated by my experiences to try and help others better understand mental health, the signs and symptoms and different ways you can support someone you know who may be struggling.

“Just like we look after our physical health, it’s important we do the same with our mental health.”

York Mind was formed in 2011 through the merger of the local mental health charities York & District Mind and Our Celebration.

It supports around 4,500 people in York every year, and helps individuals to continue their lives before, during and after experiencing a variety of mental health conditions.

Holly Bilton, who supervised Laura during her internship at the York Mind charity, said: “We are so grateful to York St John for supporting Laura’s internship at York Mind.

“Laura’s experiences with mental ill-health and her skills in language and linguistics have made her the perfect person to run this campaign, it has been a pleasure to have her in the team.”

If you wish to sign up to the free ‘Mind Your Mates’ campaign, you can do so at: www.yorkmind.org.uk/mindyourmates/.

For more information about York Mind, visit: www.yorkmind.org.uk.