A COUPLE from York who met as teenagers are celebrating their diamond today (September 5).

Mel, 83 and Marion Bolton, 78, from Navigation Road, York, are celebrating 60 glorious years surrounded by family members.

The couple first met at the post office club in Marygate.

She said that Mel asked for a dance and, after a quick argument with Marion's mother, her mum reluctantly said yes.

Marion said: “It was a special way to first meet him.

“I didn’t see him for a year because he was working in the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA). But, we ran into each other a year later and from then on I knew he was the one.

“We have been together ever since.

“We courted for several years and we decided to get married at St Olave's church in Marygate.

“It was a special day."

Marion added that the couple bought a bungalow in Shipton whilst she worked for the Navy Army and Air Force Unit, and Mel - after leaving the RFA - worked at Rowntree’s before spending the remainder of his working life as a labourer in York.

She added that they spent a brief time in Hovingham before moving to Navigation Street, where they still reside.

The couple have two children, Hailey Oats 56, and Nicki Bolton, 52, as well as four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Marion said: “We celebrated our special day with the family at home."

They are also planning to celebrate with afternoon tea at Betty’s.

Marion said: "We are going on holiday to Brighton soon so that will be lovely.”

The couple added that the secret to a happy marriage was no one solution, but involved “always working to help one another”.