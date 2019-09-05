VETS, nurses and receptionists from practices across Yorkshire joined forces to support a charity fundraising event in York .

The family fun day, organised by York-based VetPartners, was held to boost the coffers of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

The event was part of a year of fundraising for the group’s chosen 2019 charity.

The York-based veterinary group owns 120 UK veterinary practices, with 5,000 employees working across more than 450 sites, including its headquarters at Spitfire House in Clifton Moor.

Nearly 100 employees attended the event at the Mercure York Fairfield Manor Hotel in York, including members of the company’s central support team.

They organised a dog show, a bake-off competition, sports day games, including a sack race and egg and spoon race for children and adults, as well as a hog roast.

The sale of event tickets raised £300, while entry fees and donations boosted the fundraising total to £400.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People trains dogs to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds, such as fire alarms, intruder alarms, oven timers and baby monitors. The charity’s dogs also provide constant emotional support and companionship, which is important as deaf people can often struggle with feelings of isolation and loneliness.

All year, employees from VetPartners’ practices have been running, walking, climbing, baking and even sky diving to raise money for the 2019 chosen charity.

VetPartners chief executive officer Jo Malone said: “Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is a very deserving charity that changes people’s lives for the better. Our whole company has really got behind the fundraising, whether hosting cake sales or taking part in sponsored walks.

“We’ve encouraged everyone to get involved, from work experience students to senior vets and the effect of this team building is fantastic, especially on team morale and wellbeing.

“The family fun day in York was a great way for the central support team to all get together and have a fun-packed day, alongside some of our Yorkshire practices. The cost to train and support each hearing dog throughout their lifetime is £40,000 and the charity relies on donations. Our employees are helping the charity to train more life-changing hearing dogs.”