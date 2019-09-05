THE Government has announced plans to increase funding for schools - but York’s Labour group said it has concerns over whether the city’s pupils will benefit.

York’s schools are among the worst funded in the country.

But Sajid Javid announced yesterday that every secondary school in the country will get at least £5,000 for each pupil next year and primary schools will be allocated at least £3,750 per pupil, on track to reach £4,000 per pupil the following year.

In York, secondary schools currently get £4,865 and primaries get £3,680 per child.

The Labour group has said the increase will therefore be “negligible” and raised concerns that the money is not additional cash but has instead been moved from other areas of the budget.

Cllr Fiona Fitzpatrick said: “Labour locally has been very vocal about the disgraceful situation of York pupils being the worst funded in the country, which is something that should be addressed immediately, not next year or the year after.

“Headteachers have also been vocal about how the funding squeeze is impacting the ability of their schools to deliver the education every pupil deserves.

“The announcement, which didn’t say exactly where the money will go, indicated it will be concentrated in areas which have been historically underfunded, which absolutely must include York.”

She added that she welcomed plans for extra funding for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities - but will await news on whether any of the money will be allocated to York.

The Lib Dems cautiously welcomed the plans for more school funding, with Cllr Ian Cuthbertson saying: “While the Government’s announcement on new funding for schools is welcome, we are waiting for the Government to provide further details about how this will work for York. As in so many recent Government spending announcements, it seems that much of the funding is being re-prioritised from other budgets, meaning that this is not new money.

“In York, it is completely unacceptable that we continue to be the worst funded authority for school funding per pupil, and I will continue to lobby the Government for additional funding to ensure that York receives its deserved share.”