A YORK motorcyclist has died in hospital more than a week after being involved in a road accident.

Janine Bleu suffered serious injuries in the accident near Bowlees Farm, at Newbiggin, in Teesdale, County Durham, at around 1pm on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

The 55-year-old, from the Nether Poppleton area of York, was driving a Honda CBR600 motorbike on the eastbound side of the B6277 when the crash happened.

Police said she lost control on a bend and fell from her bike, before colliding with a black Vauxhall Mokka and a KTM 1290 Super Duke motorcycle, which were heading in the opposite direction.

She was airlifted by the Great North Air Ambulance to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, for treatment and has remained in hospital since, but died on Tuesday night.

The driver of the vehicle and rider of the other motorcycle were not injured. The road was closed for several hours.

A police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is now taking place.

PC Damien Stevens, of Durham Constabulary’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends.

“We would like to renew appeal for any witnesses to the collision to come forward with information as soon as possible.

“We would particularly need to hear from anyone who saw the collision itself or alternatively saw any of the vehicles involved in the moments leading up to the crash”.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles prior to the collision, should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 225 of August 26.