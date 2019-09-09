WE get through an awful lot of old photographs of York on the Yesterday Once More pages of this newspaper. We’ve been scanning back through some of the pictures that we’ve carried over the last five years or so - and we thought some of them were so good that they were worth using again. We wouldn’t say they’re our all-time favourites, necessarily: but they all have something that makes them stand out.

This selection all come from Explore York’s wonderful Imagine York archive...

1. York’s ‘Old Deanery’, seen in a 1920s aerial view from the top of York Minster. The building was demolished in the 1930s to make way for today’s neo-Georgian Deanery. Despite being described as the ‘Old Deanery’, the building was only about 100 years old when it was pulled down, having been built after an even older Deanery was lost in 1831. Judging by this photograph, it was a substantial and rather elegant building...

2. Colton’s Hospital on Tanner Row, photographed in 1909. The hospital was established on the site in 1717 when it provided accommodation for eight poor women. It was removed to Shipton Street in March 1910 when the site was acquired by the York Corporation to enable improvements to be made to Rougier Street.

3. Tempest Anderson, the great York eye doctor, explorer and photographer who, from the 1880s onwards became famous for dashing around the world at the drop of a hat to photograph active volcanoes, took this picture in Deangate in 1912. It shows a horse-drawn cart piled high with a family’s belongings - including bed linen, chairs and other furniture. The wall to the left belongs to the Cross Keys pub, according to the caption.

4. This ramshackle old half-timbered house - which at the time this photograph was taken in the 1890s had half the roof tiles gone and trees growing through the gaps - once stood near Clifton Scope, close to where the Water End ferry crossed to Leeman Road Ings. We love the air of complete abandonment: how quickly nature takes over once we turn our backs.

5. The Old Manor House at Clifton in the 1890s, at which time it was being used as the offices of coal merchant J Cussins. The photographer who took the picture annotated it with the words ‘Nell Gwinn’s House’ (the photographer’s spelling, not ours...)

6. Nos 17 and 19 Goodramgate in September 1971. No 17 in particular was in a state of extreme disrepair, with a framework of boards attached to the wall apparently in an attempt to shore it up - rather ironic, given that the business occupying it was timber merchant John Hutchinson.

7. This wall plastered with advertising posters was on the north side of Gillygate. The picture was taken in mid April 1902. It was commonplace at the time for almost every available wall to be covered with such advertising posters, because there were no controls to prevent them. They were one of the great York conservationist Dr William Evelyn’s pet hates: he wrote regularly to complain about them.

The posters visible in this photograph include one for a play called Mrs Dane’s Defence, which was playing at the ‘new’ Theatre Royal on April 14, 1902. There are also advertisements for rail excursions, and for Madame Albani’s concert at the Exhibition Buildings.