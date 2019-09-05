A KEEN cyclist has just completed a three-day 300 mile charity ride along the Portuguese coast.

Graeme Richardson, 51, from Sherburn in Elmet, near Selby, helped to raise £3,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Mr Richardson, who is managing director of North Yorkshire firm Reed Boardall Transport, said the trip was difficult but rewarding.

He said: “The hills were by far the worst part of the trip.

"Some that we climbed had a 16,000ft incline and were windy and difficult roads for us to cycle up.

“But it’s all for a great cause and we thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.”

He presented a cheque for £3,000 to Yorkshire Air Ambulance representative Malcolm Dawson.

Last year Graeme and his wife Sarah, who is also a keen cyclist, took part in the Oddfellows Charity Cycle Ride - raising £6,000 for the air ambulance.

The couple added that they are taking part in the event again later this month, with the hope of raising £12,000.