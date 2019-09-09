THE old gasworks site in Heworth was in the news last week. Moda Living, one of the companies behind plans to redevelop it, said its 'build to rent' properties on the site would offer a new way of living: secure, family-friendly tenancies; shared communal spaces, including lounges, a library and flexible work spaces; clubs and classes to create 'open and engaged communities'; and regular health checks, mindfulness and stress management sessions. All of that would be covered by a single monthly rental payment, a Moda spokesman said.

The idea is to build a sense of community and reduce loneliness. And for anyone who was at the launch of this year's York Design Awards back in January, it was exactly the approach being advocated by award-winning architect Stephen Witherford, the keynote speaker at the launch. Loneliness and isolation were becoming features of modern life, Mr Witherford said. And the more we crammed people together in high-density modern housing, the lonelier people got. We needed instead to create open, interactive communities with shared communal spaces that were on a human scale, he said.