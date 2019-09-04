AHEAD of the races this Sunday the winner of the annual Press Racecard competition has been announced.

Pupils from schools across York and North and East Yorkshire entered their own personal designs to compete against one another.

Competitors are split into age categories; 4-7 years, 8-11 years and 12-15 years.

An overall winner is then picked from all entries.

This year’s overall winner was Alisha Hepton, 11, who entered a drawing of the racecourse on what looks to be a summers day.

Alisha, who is now in year 7 at Ryedale School, has won a pair of tickets for the County Stand on the Family Raceday on Sunday.

Her drawing design will also feature on the front cover of the racecards on the day, as well as on the front cover of The Press supplement.

Alisha lives in Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire, with her mother, Sharon, and father, Jimmy.

Sharon said: “Alisha had told us that she entered the competition at school and that she was excited and hoped she would win.

“She did the drawing with her grandparents.”

The Family Raceday is a full day out for both the novice and regular racegoer, and those under 18 years of age will be admitted free of charge into all enclosures.

Although, the under 16s need to be accompanied.

New this year is a range of inflatables such as a giraffe slide and jungle run, joining the bouncy castles in the Big Top Entertainment Zone. The chance to play zorb football will be available, as well as the opportunity to operate one of the machines from Diggerland.

The character ‘Chase’ from the children’s TV programme, PAW Patrol, will also make appearances throughout the day.

Tickets for the day range from £10 to £130 depending on the area of the racecourse you choose. Visit: www.yorkracecourse.co.uk, or call: 01904 620911.