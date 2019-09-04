POIROT actor David Suchet and the author of McMafia are among those lined up to speak at York Literature Festival this year.

St Peter’s School will play host to McMafia writer, Misha Glenny, when he gives a talk on geopolitics in October.

Festival director, Nick David, said: “The investigative author recently became known to a wider audience thanks to the BBC Sunday night drama, McMafia, which dealt with the murky and complex underworld of corrupt geo-finance, money laundering and how apparently legal means are used for illegal purposes.

“We’re very excited that Misha is coming to York to talk about another hot topic in geopolitics.”

Misha will discuss the Americas, Western and Eastern Europe, Southern Africa, Turkey, and Middle East foreign policies.

Ben Fuller, head of government and politics at St Peter’s School, said: “We all need to understand the implications of geopolitics - the whys and wherefores of the world economy, demographics and politics and why there are so many complexities in other countries’ foreign policies.”

Misha will be at Temple Hall, York St John University, from 7.30 to 9.30pm on Monday, October 7.

Tickets for Misha Glenny are also available by calling the York Theatre Royal Box Office on 01904 623568.

This is part of the Literature Festival’s Autumn programme, which includes a range of events.

Peter Robinson, DCI Banks author will discuss his 26th novel on September 18 at 6.30pm at York Explore Library. Actor David Suchet, better known as Poirot, will be at the Folk Hall, New Earswick on Thursday, October 10 at 1pm to talk about his life in photography, while TV historian Dan Jones will be at Tempest Anderson Hall, Museum Gardens on October 16 at 7pm to review his book about the Crusades.

The events have been put together this year by York Explore, York Literature Festival and St Peter’s School and are all bookable via the York Literature Festival website at: www.yorkliteraturefestival.co.uk.