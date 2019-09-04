A NEW general manager has been appointed at an historic York hotel following a £5 million refurbishment.
Nick Testa has taken the reins at the Elmbank Hotel, The Mount, York as it embarks on a new chapter.
He has more than 30 years experience in the industry in Yorkshire and his home county of Lancashire, including seeing hotels through build phases and renovation projects.
As part of the hotel’s move into Cairn Group’s luxury and boutique property brand The Cairn Collection, the rooms and suites in both the main house and the adjacent annexe have been refurbished.
The reception areas have also been transformed, including the Peacock Bar, while the gourmet restaurant has been relaunched as Leetham’s Brasserie.
Nick, who has previously worked at Cairn Group’s Majestic Hotel in Harrogate, said: “We announced 40 new jobs would be created as a result of the investment, and we’ve been blown away by the response from the community.
"I’m a really hands-on manager so am looking forward to being involved in every aspect of the hotel from dining to hosting events."