Retail experts in York will be exploring the future of the high street at an event in the city this month.
Among the questions being asked will be 'will the high street thrive, survive or be completely removed?' at The Future of Retail: Learn and Debate, on Thursday, September 19.
The event brings together three of York’s retail experts: Jon Greenwood, director of commercial services, at the University of York; Johnny Hayes, founder of Indie York and former Independent councillor for Micklegate; and Phil Pinder, director of Wizardry at The Potions Cauldron, and founder of Cuffs and Co.
Other themes include whether retailers can stay agile and adapt to changing customer demands and how does a city like York ensure it remains a thriving retail destination.
The question of whether there still a place for physical shops as online takes over from in-store shopping will also be up for debate.
The event, from 6pm to 8p at the Ron Cooke Hub, University of York., starts with drinks and networking before speakers give an overview of their careers and changes they have experienced in retail, and their views on the future of retail. It will conclude with a panel Q&A.