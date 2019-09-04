AN office building on the outskirts of York which has undergone a £750,000 refurbishment has welcomed a new tenant.
Eurofins York, a global 'electronic compliance testing company,' has relocated from York Science Park to Arabesque House, Monks Cross.
Owners Helmsley Group says half the six available suites are now occupied with high levels of interest in the remaining three units.
Susie Cawood, head of York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said Helmsley was helping to meet a much-needed requirement for quality office space and had a comprehensive understanding of the market.