THE funeral of former York councillor, Lord Mayor, Sheriff and Visit York director Keith Wood will take place at York Minster.
The service will take place in the Quire at 1.45pm on Tuesday September 24, with all welcome, said his son Rob.
He said donations to York Against Cancer would be requested in lieu of flowers.
Keith was a trustee of the charity and died, aged 75, after a short battle against an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer.
Rob said Minster authorities were happy for the funeral to be held in the cathedral in the light of his service to the city.
The Press reported yesterday how Keith, a hotelier, was a Heworth City Councillor for 21 years and served as Sheriff of York and as Lord Mayor.
He chaired the former Greater York Hotel and Guest House Association, and subsequently became a director of York Tourism Bureau and then of Visit York.
He also chaired the Friends of Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate, and was President of York Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society and of York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir.