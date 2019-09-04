TWENTY one students from a York school travelled to Africa during their summer break for a month of volunteer work.

On July 22 the pupils from Huntington school set off for Kenya to help improve life in poverty stricken, rural and indigenous communities in the southern provinces.

They travelled there to work with the charity, Camps International, and were involved with ongoing environmental projects including: widening footpaths, collecting plastic waste and clearing grassland for planting trees.

While there they helped with the conflict between humans and animals by digging and widening elephant watering holes and building ethical elephant deterrents to protect crops.

Part of the experience also involved building a kitchen for a school in a poor community and helping to build a grass-thatched mud house.

While engaging in project work, they also got involved with cultural experiences, including: joining in traditional dancing with a local women’s group and learning from the local people to cook a traditional delicacy.

When asked about the trip, some of the comments from the students were: “The expedition has exceeded my expectations, I’ve achieved more than I previously thought possible.

“I feel inspired by such a country to take pride in my own country and try help battle issues such as recycling and food waste.”

Stella Pycroft, a Huntington school staff member who went to Kenya, said: “The most valuable gain, after all, is the personal growth experienced by the students themselves. The expedition has seen them grown in independence, empathy, courage, self-awareness and cross-cultural understanding.”

The Press recently reported that 34 per cent of students at Huntington got A* - A grades with 63 per cent getting A*- B at A-level this year.