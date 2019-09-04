LEGO is planning to open 70 more stores in 2019 - with 16 reportedly due to open in the UK.
The company said its revenue was up 4% in the first half of 2019.
York Retail Forum has welcomed the news and invited the company to consider opening a branch in York.
Currently, the closest store to York is the branch in Leeds.
Great to hear @LEGO_Group has plans to open 16 new stores in the UK.— York Retail Forum (@YorkRetailForum) September 4, 2019
Please consider York, we have the highest unique footfall in the North and I'm sure any shop or Discovery Center would be a surefire hit!
Let us know if we can help. @theyorkbid @CityofYork @MakeItYork pic.twitter.com/kV2X3p4qD7