PUPILS at a York primary school had a hoot on their first day back at school.

Children at Hob Moor Primary Academy met some feathered friends at their first assembly of the new school year.

Head teacher Debbie Cousins and staff have renamed their classes using breeds of birds – and to mark the occasion, invited owls and a falcon to help everyone remember the new names.

A barn owl swooped across the assembly at the Acomb school to squeals of excitement from children, courtesy of volunteers Tania and Chris from the York Bird of Prey Centre. A European eagle owl and a kestrel also made an appearance.

“It made for a memorable first day and not just for children new to the school,” said Mrs Cousins.

The new classes include Team Duckling, Team Falcon and Team Hawk.

Hob Moor Community Primary Academy is part of Ebor Academy Trust, which in York also operates Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy, Haxby Road Primary Academy, Lakeside Primary Academy, Park Grove Primary Academy, Osbaldwick Primary Academy, Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy and Hob Moor Oaks. It also has schools in Selby, on the Yorkshire Coast and in the East Riding and The Humber where two more schools joined on 1 September.

There are now 24 schools in York based Ebor Academy Trust, making it one of the largest multi-academy trusts in the country.