'INSPIRE, celebrate and grow' is the aim of this year's York Business Week.

The week-long programme of events which was launched today is designed to both showcase and support businesses of all shapes and sizes in the area.

Conferences, seminars, networking events and awards ceremonies will be held during the week from November 11 to 15 under the theme of Future York.

The York Business Conference on Monday, November 11, at York Racecourse will help kick-start the week, featuring world-class speakers.

Hosted by former BBC Presenter Jon Hammond, the conference speaker line-up includes Henri Murison, director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership; Nicky Spinks, endurance athlete; innovation and technology champion Bethan Vincent, marketing director of Netsells; Sarah Hickingbottom, CEO of Biovale, and Juliette Healey, from the Bank of England.

Another highlight will be the York Hospitality Conference on Tuesday, November 12, at The Principal York.

Organised by York BID and the Hospitality Association, sessions will include recruitment, retention, development and well-being.

Throughout the week, workshops will be held to help businesses achieve their goals, covering topics such as sales, marketing, leadership, innovation, mental health in the workplace and creating and managing high-performing teams.

City of York Council Skills team will be leading a skills seminar, while a Meet the Funder event will highlight financial support available to businesses.

Sean Bullick, managing director at event co-ordinator Make It York, said: "Never has there been a better time to look ahead and ensure the city is primed for opportunity and success.

"York is set to make a huge leap forward over the next few years with transformational capital schemes like York Central and the Castle Gateway redevelopment, as well as having an ever-broadening tourism appeal. We’ve curated an insightful programme of events to inspire and engage the region’s businesses as we look ahead to the city’s future."

York’s Top 100 businesses will be showcased at an exclusive event, celebrating the city's biggest businesses.

Make It York has also teamed up with businesses and support organisations from the public and private sector to complete the programme.

Schools across York will be invited to enter teams of four sixth form students to test their entrepreneurial flair and learn about the chocolate industry as part of Coco-preneurs: the next generation, organised by Time2Resources in conjunction with York Cocoa Works.

Delegates will have the chance to hear from seven women running their successful businesses their way, at Your Business, Your Way, organised by NRG Healing.

The Federation of Small Businesses will explore the different faces of small business and York’s young entrepreneurs will enjoy an early morning networking opportunity at the Young Entrepreneur’s breakfast.

The week will culminate with city leaders coming together in a day of events focused on York’s future and the opportunities we have as a city.

York: Sustainable Place and Property, hosted by City of York Council and Biovale, will explore the impacts of climate change and learn about the bio-based innovation which has the potential to transform the construction industry.

The Future of Cities will explore York’s role in the wider context and give businesses the opportunity to engage in a Q&A session with local leaders.

Sean added: "York Business Week really does have something for everyone and we want as many businesses across the city to take part in the events as possible.

"We have a comprehensive programme delivering some really relevant content, coming straight from the businesses, entrepreneurs and organisations across the city who are leading the way and putting York on the map."

To book tickets visit www.yorkbusinessweek.com

For updates follow @YorkBizWeek on Twitter and York Business Week on Facebook.