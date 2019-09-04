NORTHERN will launch new trains on a line through York, including the connection between the city and Bradford.
The new trains will operate from Monday, with further introductions to come before the end of the year.
Northern’s new trains feature free Wi-Fi, air-conditioning, at-seat power and media screens with real-time information. They are also more spacious for customers and are fully accessible with spaces for wheel chairs and cycles.
Northern has ordered 101 new trains as part of a £500 million investment in rail in the North.
Steve Hopkinson, Northern’s Regional Director, said: “The Northern network is busier than it has been for a generation, more than 100 million customer journeys will be made on Northern services in 2019 and the introduction of new trains is at the heart of our transformation for customers.
“These fantastic trains are a true step-change in travelling experience and we are extremely proud to be delivering this investment.”
“From early September we will have 20 brand new trains carrying customers, with more to come throughout 2019 and into 2020.”
Northern’s new trains are part of the largest modernisation programme in a generation.