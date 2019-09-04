A YORK-based charitable trust has given two local music groups a cash boost.

The Pavers Foundation, founded by shoe retailer Pavers, has donated £450 to the York Music Forum and York Jazz Initiative, after Heather Henderson, admin team leader at Pavers' head office at Northminster Business Park in York, applied to support the groups.

York Music Forum and York Jazz Initiative are activity streams of Yorkshire Performing Arts - a not-for-profit providing music education for children and adults.

York Music Forum is a music education centre, that provides a range of high-quality ensembles for young people including concert bands, choirs and jazz ensembles with professional tutors. York Jazz Initiative provides music education for adults in a range of jazz ensembles.

The groups rely heavily on fundraising and membership fees to fund their upkeep. The donation of £450 from the Pavers Foundation will be used to purchase much-needed music stands.

Ms Henderson said: “I joined the relatively newly formed York Jazz Initiative four years ago. I have really enjoyed being part of the group and it’s been great having the opportunity to be able to play my saxophone in gigs in and around York. I would like to thank the Pavers Foundation for being so generous by donating £450. When I went to handover the cheque it was obvious just how grateful everyone was.”

Ian Chalk, director of York Music Forum and York Jazz Initiative, added: “Thank you to the Pavers Foundation for this donation, which will make a world of difference. As an organisation, we don’t receive any external funding for our day-to-day activities and rely on members fees and fundraising to keep us going. This is a big deal for us as donations of this size don’t come that often. The £450 will be used to purchase music stands which we are currently in great need of. Thank you again to the Pavers Foundation and to Heather who put us forward.”

Founded by Catherine Paver in 1971, Pavers established the Foundation, also based at Northminster Business Park, in 2018 to enable charity giving by the business and its 1,700 staff.