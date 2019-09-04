PUPILS and staff at the newest school in Selby are celebrating after being graded 'good' by Ofsted.

Inspectors found that, with 259 pupils on roll, Staynor Hall Primary Academy was good in all areas.

In their report they said: “Teachers’ expertise is shared among colleagues and is revisited to ensure maximum impact. In this way, teachers feel valued and confident in their practices. This is reflected in the very good attitudes to learning demonstrated by pupils across school.”

They went on: “Teachers have high expectations for pupils’ behaviour and conduct. They have established a productive working atmosphere through a shared language which ensures that pupils participate wholeheartedly in classrooms. There are strong relationships between staff and pupils and between pupils themselves. This means that time in lessons is focused on teaching and learning.

“Staff are motivated to improve their practice and they appreciate the opportunities they have to develop their teaching skills. For example, this year they have received support for developing the teaching of writing to improve outcomes in all key stages. This has been effective in ensuring that pupils’ writing skills are built on systematically.”

Inspectors said that the school needs to improve the effectiveness of leadership and management by developing the skills of subject leaders and ensuring that they lead improvements in their subject areas consistently and also improve the quality of teaching in the early years.

Donna Bedford took over as head teacher at the school from Tim Jolly after Easter and congratulated staff past and present for their part in achieving the positive inspection result.

She said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has been part of the team for their enthusiasm and commitment to our school and its pupils. A heartfelt thank you to them, and well done.”

Staynor Hall Community Primary Academy is part of Ebor Academy Trust, opened in September 2016 to cope with an increasing school population and at the time was North Yorkshire County Council’s biggest single investment in local educational facilities in the town for many years. It currently has 279 pupils and there are plans to increase the size of the school.

Richard Ludlow, chief executive of Ebor Academy Trust, said: “This is an excellent and well-deserved result for the team at Staynor Hall. As a trust we work hard to share expertise and good practice throughout our family of schools and it was gratifying to see that inspectors singled out our systematic cycle of monitoring and assessment as being thorough and effective. They also acknowledged the trust’s role in providing support.”

Staynor Hall provides an innovative option for parents who would like to send their child there but can’t get a place. Ebor Academy Trust operates 24 schools across Selby, York, on the Yorkshire Coast and in the East Riding and The Humber.