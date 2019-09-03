A TINA Turner tribute evening in a village near York is set to raise thousands of pounds for two cancer charities.
The event, featuring a gin bar and an auction of promises, will take place at The Main Furniture Company on The Green in Green Hammerton on Saturday September 14, starting at 7.30pm.
Proceeds will go to Yorkshire-based Brain Tumour Research and Support (BTRS) and Myeloma UK.
Tickets costing £25, to include a drinks reception, supper and the show, can be purchased by calling 01423 339389, emailing t.turner.g.h@gmail.com or from The Main Furniture Company and the Post Office at Green Hammerton.