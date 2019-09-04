NETWORK Rail is reminding York rail passengers travelling on routes through Leeds to check before they travel as work to improve Leeds station continues.
On Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27, Network Rail will continue work on the construction of platform zero, a new bay platform adjacent to platform one. Engineers will be installing new overhead line equipment, as well as testing new signalling equipment.
To allow this work be completed, Network Rail has said there will be changes to some services. Throughout the weekend, some services will not operate and others will run a reduced timetable. On Sunday morning, there will be no trains in or out of Leeds station, with rail replacement buses in place across all routes. Passengers are advised to check before they travel via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator.
Chris Montgomery, programme director for Network Rail, said: “The work we are doing at Leeds will have an impact on services throughout the weekend of October 26-27 and we would like to apologise for any disruption or inconvenience this may cause.
"We wish to thank passengers for their patience and would advise anyone planning on travelling to, from or through Leeds over the weekend to check their journey in advance.”