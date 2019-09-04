OPERATION waiting times at York Hospital could be increased after it was announced that a mobile operating theatre at another North Yorkshire site is to shut, campaigners have warned.

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed that the Vanguard Operating Theatre at Bridlington Hospital will shut in October as its “contract will end".

However, health campaigners now fear the closure will mean patients in the Bridlington area will have to travel "for miles" for operations.

And there is concern that waiting times at neighbouring hospitals - including York Hospital - will increase as they take on additional procedures.

Mick Phythian, a spokesman for Save Our NHS York, said: “The closure of the operation theatre in Bridlington is bound to increase waiting times in the Vale of York CCG, including York Hospital. This just adds to the bad news and increased waiting times we have seen since 2010.”

A spokesperson for Bridlington Health Forum, Jean Wormwell, said it was "really concerning that a third of operations could now move to York" following the closure of the Vanguard Theatre.

She said: “The decision will reduce operating capacity at the hospital by 30 per cent or more and it is foolish to think it can be subsumed by the other theatres in Bridlington.

“It is difficult for people with mobility issues to get there and it just adds to further travel for people to have important operations.”

York's hospital trust said the company that leases the Vanguard theatre to the trust had decided not to renew the contract, adding: “This is not a decision that the trust has taken, and we are working on an interim plan for our two remaining theatres to minimise any disruption to patients and to ensure as far as possible that we can maintain theatre capacity at Bridlington Hospital.”

The spokesperson added that the trust was in the process of looking at the operating lists that currently take place in the mobile theatre and whether they can be done in the remaining two Bridlington theatres.