A FORMER hospital in Thirsk is set to be converted into Hambleton’s first permanent hospice.
Hambleton District Council has revealed it is to gift the Lambert Hospital to Herriot Hospice Homecare to offer a range of end of life and care services for the district.
The council bought the hospital earlier this year to save it for the community it served after it closed to patients more than three years ago.
A spokeswoman said there had been a widespread public consultation, with more than 600 people putting forward suggestions.
She said most responses confirmed initial proposals from the authority to use the building for palliative / respite care through a local hospice, with many specifying Herriot Hospice.
“Local people are passionate about keeping the Lambert for community use – and so are we,” said council leader Cllr Mark Robson.
The hospice will include a four bed inpatient unit for the terminally ill, bereavement counselling rooms, bereavement education centre, café and a community hub facility with meeting space and IT facilities.