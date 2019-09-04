A NEAR-lifesize model of music legend Elvis Presley made entirely of chocolate was the centre piece at a super fan’s party.
The model was created by chef Ashley McCarthy, who owns the Sun Inn in Colton, near York.
It was used as the centrepiece at a surprise party for fellow chef and Elvis 'super fan' Tim Bolton, from Huddersfield, who suffers from cancer.
The chocolate artwork was created to raise awareness of the charity Cancer Research UK, which funds research into the disease.
It was made with 45 kilograms of Belgian white, dark and milk chocolate and took Ashley, a former chef of the year, a week to produce.
The creation had to be transported to the party in a horse box due to its size and the weight of the sculpture.
This isn’t the first time Ashley has created pieces of chocolate art. He has made a number of sculptures out of the confectionary, including a rotating glitter ball which featured on Channel 4’s ‘Extreme Chocolate’ makers.