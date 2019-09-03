THE fly-tippers who dumped this pile of furniture in a North Yorkshire field have been warned they could face jail and a £50,000 fine.
North Yorkshire Police's Rural Task Force was tweeting an appeal for information about the rubbish, which was dumped in Coldhill Lane near Saxton, Tadcaster.
It added: "Persons identified fly-tipping could face a £50,000 fine and/or a prison sentence!"
A warning sign placed at the site said evidence had been seized and fly tipping was an offence under the 1990 Environmental Protection Act, and urged anyone with information about the rubbish to phone 01757 705101.
