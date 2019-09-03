CHARITABLE groups in York and North and East Yorkshire are being urged to apply for grants worth thousands of pounds from the Gannett Foundation.

The foundation is the charitable arm of Gannett Co Inc, parent company of Newsquest Media Group, which owns The Press.

It offers funding to registered charities with projects which take a creative approach to issues such as neighbourhood improvements, economic development, youth enterprise, sport and healthy living, assistance for disadvantaged or disabled people, care of the elderly, environmental conservation, and educational or cultural enrichment.

One of the charitable organisations which benefitted from a grant last year was Riccall Regen Centre.

The Regen Centre, a charity in Riccall, south of York, was given £2,000 by the Gannett Foundation last year.

The charity put the money towards its ‘Changing Places’ project.

They adapted one of their changing rooms at the community centre for people with disabilities.

Applications must be submitted on the approved application form, which can be downloaded from The Press website at: https://www.yorkpress.co.uk/gannett/

Any applications which do not meet the criteria or fail to follow the scheme’s rules and procedures, which can be found on the application form link, will be rejected.

The completed form and supporting documents should all be emailed to stuart.martel@nqyne.co.uk

Submissions on paper are not encouraged but, if unavoidable, should be sent to: Stuart Martel, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York.

Applications must arrive by noon on Friday, October 18.