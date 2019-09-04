THE Environment Agency is looking at ways to reduce the amount of time a key route into the city centre is closed during flood barrier construction work - or to keep the road open to pedestrians and cyclists throughout the project.

Controversial plans to shut Terry Avenue for up to 18 months for essential flood alleviation works at Clementhorpe sparked anger from some residents.

A petition was launched against plans to close the route - with cycle campaigners saying closing the route for that length of time would be “equivalent to closing Fulford Road” because it is a key link to the city centre for pedestrians and cyclists.

Ben Hughes from the Environment Agency told a council meeting: “We have taken a lot of feedback around the road closure around Terry Avenue and we are looking at other options around that area to try to either minimise the road closure - the time it’s closed for - or even potentially keep a walkway open along there.

“So we are looking at those options and we should quite quickly have an idea whether that’s possible or not.

“It’s looking positive at the moment, but I don’t want to say too much because until the engineers have gone into more detail and actually said this could potentially stand up and that they can construct it within this space, then we will know a bit better.”

He added that the organisation is now hoping the scheme will be decided at a planning meeting this month or next month - after a report revealed that City of York Council delays in bringing the plans to a meeting were causing further hold ups.

A report said the works at Clifton and Rawcliffe were also delayed by the council’s planning process - but Mr Hughes said the scheme is now expected to be discussed at a meeting this month.

But Skeldergate residents may only get property flood resilience measures - such as home sealing flood doors and air brick protectors - under the agency’s plans.

Cllr Paula Widdowson said Skeldergate residents have asked for more information about the flood alleviation works that could protect their homes. She asked for the Environment Agency to speak to residents in the area and explain their options.

Mr Hughes told the meeting: “We have only got so much resource to invest in engagement and in the construction work. We are reaching a point where we believe with Skeldergate that probably the only solution is likely to be property flood resilience.

“But we need to talk to the community and start to explain that.”