A BOOK that captures life within the walls of York Minster has helped raise hundreds of pounds for charity.

The memoir, Not Just A Job, is the work of former head verger, Richard Bunday, and two ex-Minster Policemen, John Key and Roy Pawsey.

The trio decided to pool recollections of their working lives and

their efforts have so far raised £1,650 for York Against Cancer.

John Key had been a special constable before taking up a job as a Minster policeman.

He stayed with the Minster force for 25 years, adding that he “loves the organisation”.

During his career John had to manage 400 keys, watched for pickpockets in busy summer crowds, search the Minster roofs for dangerous masonry and undertook night patrols in the atmospheric precincts.

He added that the three of them had been delighted by the success of the book.

The three men were now looking at the idea of producing a calendar using historic images of Minster life.

Julie Russell, general manager of York Against Cancer, said the book was “a fascinating read for people who love York and its historic cathedral.”

The book is available at shops in York including The Little Apple, High Petergate; Red House Antiques and Minster Gate Bookshop.