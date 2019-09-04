RESIDENTS in a proposed new York apartment complex are to be offered regular health checks and workshops for mental health, mindfulness and stress management.

Moda Living, one of the companies behind plans to redevelop the former gasworks site in Heworth, says a survey has shown that more than half of people who rent have admitted to feeling lonely and half of Yorkshire’s adults do not feel part of the community.

Now Moda says it is aiming to "create a step change in the way we live" by pioneering wellbeing in the residential sector.

It says the development will include shared spaces including lounges, library and flexible work spaces, along with clubs and classes to create open and engaged communities.

A spokesman said that out of about 700 new homes on the Heworth Green site, 450 will be owned and managed by the Harrogate-based Built to Rent family company.

“The Moda concept differs from the traditional rental market as it takes a longer term view, with no deposits or fees, long-term secure, family-friendly tenancies of up to three years, no service charges and a wealth of amenities all included in one monthly rent,” he said.

“Recently working with industry experts JLL to benchmark their health and wellness offer, the company is pioneering wellbeing in the residential sector.

“Offering much more than ‘just a gym,’ residents can benefit from regular health checks, workshops covering mental health, mindfulness and stress management, as well as nutrition advice and guidance - Moda on site staff are even mental health first aid trained.”

He said shared spaces wouldn’t just be for Moda residents, as a new neighbourhood park and cycle routes would see the currently derelict site become a community hub.

Managing director Johnny Caddick said Moda had a long-term view, aiming to "knit itself into the fabric of the community to benefit new residents and the existing local community".

He said: “This will be a truly unique neighbourhood in York, bringing best practice from around the country to the city.

“It will offer another option and type of home to the local community, providing more choice in a great environment.

“The Build to Rent model helps take away the negative issues in the private rented sector such as unresponsive landlords, often poor quality buildings and very little security of tenure by residents.”

The spokesman said the company would also ban single use plastic in shared spaces and encourage sustainable transport methods, creating cycle and car clubs and providing additional electric car charging points.

He said the redevelopment of the gasworks site was a joint venture between Moda Living and York-based developer North Star, and a planning application for its regeneration was submitted to City of York Council in May, with a decision expected in the coming months.

The contaminated site has lain vacant and unattractive, fenced off from its neighbours, for more than a decade.