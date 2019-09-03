What a week just gone. For millions of UK citizens who believe that Parliament – for all its flaws – is the only legitimate way of signing off Brexit, a depressing week indeed. Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament until the Queen’s Speech on 14th October caused widespread dismay. Unless Parliamentary sovereignty can be restored, it made a no-deal Brexit almost inevitable.

There is now a single sure-fire, guaranteed route available to MPs to avoid a disastrous no-deal exit from the European Union. One even the conservative Financial Times and Tory grandee Ken Clarke supported last week. Namely, bringing down Johnson’s unelected premiership through a vote of no confidence. Then installing the official Leader of Her Majesty’s Most Loyal Opposition as a temporary, caretaker PM.

Jeremy Corbyn’s job would be simple: delay Article 50 (something Boris Johnson has sworn to never do) and call a General Election so the British people can have a democratic say whether they want no-deal.

So much high political drama often seems remote. As I watch MPs and media commentators from all sides debate Brexit, an odd sense of unreality creeps in. What of the millions of decent, ordinary people whose lives are going to be turned upside down by a no-deal Brexit?

One rarely-mentioned group is not small: a million EU nationals resident in the UK have already applied for settled status here, and at least a further 2.2 million have yet to apply. Those are just numbers. Remember, we are talking about shop and restaurant owners, teachers, nurses, doctors, not to mention numerous other fields of work – many low-paid but crucial – that keep the UK running.

These are not just our neighbours, friends and relatives, these are fellow citizens. Huge numbers of people born in EU countries have lived here for decades and made immense contributions to communities lucky to have them.

Sadly, the government’s brinkmanship is not helping to reassure anyone about this precious human resource for our diverse nation.

In fact, they seem mired in confusion. Take Home Secretary Priti Patel’s declaration that all freedom of movement would end automatically on October 31. This has been reversed following legal advice, after causing unnecessary distress and anxiety.

Meanwhile, the government’s own settlement scheme is patently not fit for purpose. Little wonder experts are warning of a new Windrush generation for EU nationals. Already, thousands of people applying for permanent settled status have been advised they only qualify for temporary residence rights.

EU citizens’ campaigning group, thee3million, has warned: “We’ve known from the beginning there would be issues with people proving their status . . . This will open the door to mass discrimination under the hostile environment, with employers, landlords, banks and the NHS unable to distinguish between those EU citizens with the right to live and work in the UK and those without.”

This is unacceptable. With October 31 looming, it is still impossible to apply for settled status via iPhone and the paper route is complex and tortuous.

As has been pointed out numerous times, immigration doors swing both ways. At least 1.3 million UK citizens live in EU countries and it is a no-brainer that a no-deal Brexit threatens their residency status. The European Commission has urged member states to "take a generous approach to the rights of UK citizens in the EU, provided that this approach is reciprocated by the UK". If this complex issue is not resolved urgently, such a “generous approach” will not be “reciprocated by the UK”.

In short, UK immigrants in EU countries face exactly the same problems as EU immigrants here. Again, we are talking about human beings with jobs, marriages and relationships, medical needs, housing commitments, pensions, and rights to welfare benefits earned over many years.

The human angle is just a single facet of no-deal Brexit. We could mention the pointless economic turmoil, the damage to our international position as a nation and to the Good Friday Agreement, let alone our reputation as a democracy when the so-called Mother of Parliaments is casually shut down. It is time for Boris Johnson’s unelected, unrepresentative premiership to face the ballot box. We need an urgent general election with no-deal securely off the table.