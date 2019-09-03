AN ACCOUNTANCY firm has announced a major expansion of its York office - and taken on more staff -so as to better serve the city’s fast growing business community.
Henton says the office in Acomb Road has undergone a complete renovation and expansion, including investment in new IT equipment, new client meeting rooms and a brand overhaul, to create an improved environment for both employees and clients.
A spokesman said it had taken on four new staff - accountants Michelle Edwards and Thomas McCusker, manager Jamie Middleton and administrative support Elle Tyssen - taking the total to 13, with plans later to double that number. He added that the announcement followed a recent expansion of Henton's offices in Thirsk.
Managing director Peter Watson said: "York is a fast-growing business community with the sort of high growth businesses that we support with our wide range of accountancy and book keeping, taxation and business advisory services.
"Our new team members are a talented bunch and join an established team that serves clients across the North."